Mysuru-Ooty road under water as Kapila floods

Heavy discharge of water from Kabini dam following torrential rain in its catchment area in Kerala resulted in a flood situation in Nanjangud on Friday as the stretch of Mysuru-Ooty Road (NH-766) near Mallanamoole Math near the town was submerged from the overflowing Kapila, disrupting traffic on the busy highway.

The water from Kapila started spilling on to the highway stretch since Thursday after the outflow crossed 70,000 cusecs. As the highway stretch saw rise in water level with the river flowing above the danger mark, the police closed the highway stretch and diverted the traffic near Adakanahalli industrial area. The diverted route joined near Hejjige Bridge for traveling towards Nanjangud. For the vehicles coming towards Mysuru from Nanjangud, the traffic was diverted at Hejjige Bridge via Tanvadapura.

When compared to Thursday, the outflow from Kabini dam receded, with 40,000 cusecs being discharged into the river from the dam. On Thursday evening, the outflow was 70,000 cusecs which has been reduced now. The inflow on Friday was 46,064 cusecs (measured at 8 p.m.). The water level stood at 2,280.41 feet.

Police personnel have been posted at the low-lying Mallanamoole Mutt area to prevent motorists from commuting on the flooded road. Barricades have been placed as a precautionary measure.

The highway stretch has become susceptible to floods since the stretch has been flooded on many occasions, disrupting the traffic, during heavy outflow from Kabini dam. The locals rushed to the area to see the flooded road which appeared like an extended Kapila river area.

Many low-lying areas in Nanjangud town have been submerged in flood waters. Nugu and Taraka dams in H.D. Kote too are receiving heavy inflow in view of heavy rain in the areas. The outflow to the river has gone up substantially with heavy rain in Wayanad in Kerala.

The bathing ghat on the banks of Kapila is flooded with the river flowing above the danger mark. The “mudi katte” on Nanjangud-Chamarajanagar road is also flooded. The taluk administration has taken precautions placing barricades in the flooded areas around the temple to prevent people from going near the river.

The 16-pillarared mantap on the river is almost submerged with the river in spate. The bridge that connects Suttur from Mysuru has also been inundated.

Meanwhile, holiday was declared for schools in Mysuru city. However, the delayed announcement of holiday for schools in Mysuru South because of heavy rain irked the parents as the children had already left for their schools. The communication came around 8 a.m.