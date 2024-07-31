Mysuru officials drafted for liaisoning work in landslide-hit Wayanad

The Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru Lakshmikant Reddy has drafted officials from various Departments in the district for liaisoning work in Kerala’s Wayanad region, which has been hit by massive landslides that have killed and injured a large number of people.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chandrashekar, Joint Director of Agriculture has been appointed as nodal officer for overall co-ordination with Wayanad district administration for providing necessary logistics and other supports. Mr. Chandrashekar’s mobile number is 77609-97331, said a press statement from the Deputy Commissioner, who is also the Chairman of the District’s Disaster Management Authority.

Rescue

Similiarly, Manjunath, Deputy Director of Fisheries, and Prabhuraj, Assistant Director of Tourism have been deputed as nodal officers from Mysuru to rescue Mysureans affected in Wayanad. Mr. Manjunath, contact number 94484-25462, and Mr. Prabhuraj, contact number 90366-11433, have been asked to report at Wayanad district administration and trace stranded Mysureans, if any, and facilitate them to travel to Mysuru and also provide them necessary assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

The nodal officers for rescuing Mysureans affected in Wayanad, if any, have been authorised to depute staff from their respective office for rescue works.

Medical Aid

District Health Officer Kumaraswamy, Contact number 98864-37902, Dean of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) Dr. Dakshayini, and District Surgeon Dr. Amarnath have been drafted for medical aid.

Five ambulances are to be stationed at H.D. Kote, where the taluk hospital is to be equipped with necessary medicine and staff to treat the injured patients arriving from Kerala. Similarly, suitable arrangements will be made at the district hospital and K.R. Hospital in Mysuru.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food Kits

The Joint Director of Food Kumuda, Joint Director of District Industries Centre (DIC) Dinesh, and Deputy Director of Horticulture Manjunath have been entrusted with the task of providing imperishable and dry ration kits.

The officials have also been tasked with co-ordinating with NGOs volunteering to provide food kits.

Basic needs

The Commissioner of Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Ashaad Ur Rahman has been entrusted with the work of establishing an office at MCC for procurement of basic essentials like blankets and clothes from voluntary organisations to be provided to the needy in Wayanad. The Commissioner has been authorised to draft officials to procure the required material. Interested persons can contact 99008-36622.

ADVERTISEMENT

Control room

A control room has also been set up for round-the-clock co-ordination between Wayanad and Mysuru district to provide necessary assistance to the general public. Raghavendra, contact number 98806-21434, Rangegowda, contact number 96866-60794, and Nagendra, contact number 98808-20869, have been deputed for the Control Room.

Transport

Srinivas, KSRTC Divisional Controller, and the RTOs of Mysuru West and Mysuru East have been tasked with the responsibility of arranging vehicles for transport of injured or stranded persons, besides providing vehicles to carry food and other essential items.

Deputy Director of Information Ashok and Assistant Director of Information Harish have been entrusted with the responsibility of conveying the reports received from the media.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.