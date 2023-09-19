Mysuru NCC group emerge champions at Nau Sainik camp

September 19, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The annual Inter Group Competition for Nau Sainik camp, held in the first and second weeks of September, at Udupi, witnessed a thrilling showdown among the Naval NCC units from Karnataka and Goa. This competition serves as the stepping stone for the selection of NCC cadets to represent their respective States at the All-India level competition.

The Inter Group Competition featured an array of adventurous activities, including boat pulling race, swimming, drill, boat rigging, seamanship practical, ship modelling, firing, and written exams. A total of 114 NCC cadets, representing various Naval NCC units from across Karnataka and Goa, showcased their skills and determination.

In an outstanding display of talent and teamwork, the cadets of the 3 Kar Naval NCC unit from Mysuru NCC Group emerged as the champions, securing the top position among all the Naval NCC units in Karnataka and Goa.

Air Commodore B.S. Kanwar, VSM, Deputy Director General of the Karnataka and Goa Directorate, graced the occasion to felicitate the victorious team. He lauded the cadets for their exceptional performance and dedication. The selected cadets will now undergo intensive training for 20 days before heading to Lonavala, Maharashtra, to participate in the prestigious All-India Nau Sainik Camp, scheduled from October 14 to 25.

Upon their return to Mysuru, the winning team of the 3 Kar Naval NCC unit was congratulated by Col RR Menon, Group Commander of Mysore Group Headquarter NCC. A celebratory high tea with the cadets was organised at the Group Headquarter, Mysuru to honour their remarkable victory, according to a press release.

The victory not only underscores the dedication and commitment of the cadets but also reflects the exemplary training and leadership within the NCC units of Karnataka and Goa. The entire region is proud of their achievements and eagerly anticipates their success at the national level, the NCC office in Mysuru said.