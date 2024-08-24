Mysuru MP urged to secure Ecologically Sensitive Area tag to save Chamundi Hills

Amidst growing concern over unbridled urbanisation of Chamundi Hills, Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar has been urged to secure Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) notification for its conservation.

The suggestion has been made by environmental conservationist and activist Giridhar Kulkarni who appealed to the MP that it was imperative to protect the hills and the ecosystem as it was being increasingly threatened by anthropogenic pressure.

Mr. Kulkarni drew the attention of Mr. Yaduveer to similar notifications enacted to protect ecologically fragile areas such as Mt. Abu in Rajasthan and surrounding areas, Matheran and surrounding areas in Maharasthra and Doon Valley in Uttarakhand or areas surrounding the Bhagirathi river in the same state.

In a letter addressed to the MP, Mr. Kulkarni – who is based in Belagavi - said that notifying Chamundi Hills and its surroundings as an ESA would help in protecting the cultural heritage of Chamundi Hills, protect its wildlife and enable sustainable development.

Highlighting some of the perils plaguing Chamundi Hills, Mr. Kulkarni said that ESA notification under the provisions of Environment Protection Act, 1986, and Environment (Protection) Rules, 1986, will help ensure that the development activities are consistent with the principles of environmental protection and conservation. This will also lead to imposing restrictions on certain development activities that may have a detrimental impact on the environment, said Mr. Kulkarni.

The urgency of securing the ESA tag also stems from the periodical threats that emerges from the Government pushing for mega projects like the ropeway or sanctioning additional amenities to pilgrims and tourists. Though the proposed ropeway project to Chamundi Hills has been put on the backburner, it is periodically revived by the Government forcing the environmentalists to launch protests.

While the Chamundi Hills Management Authority has been constituted by the government, there are concerns that it prioritizes providing additional facilities for tourists and pilgrims rather than taking measures to resolve pressing environmental issues.

The case for ESA notification for Chamundi Hills is strong as it harbours rich biodiversity as per various studies conducted to document the flora and fauna of the region. Studies documented by Mysore Nature, an informal collective of conservationists, birders, ecologists concerned with environment, indicate that there are over 500 species of plants and trees in Chamundi Hills which reinforces its status as a biodiversity hotspot.

Studies also indicate that Chamundi Hills harboured over 150 species of butterflies apart from 150 species of birds belonging to 44 families. Organisations like Mysore Grahakara Parishat and others campaigned against creation of commercial establishments and parking facility at Chamundi Hills but to no avail and hence activists opine that ESA was imperative to prevent such commercial development in future to save Chamundi Hills.