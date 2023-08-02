Mysuru MP Pratap Simha seeks licence for unregistered tobacco growers

August 02, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, met Sunil Brathwal, Commerce Secretary, in New Delhi on Wednesday and requested him to issue licence to unregistered tobacco growers in Mysuru region.

In a representation submitted to Mr. Brathwal, Mr. Simha pointed out that Flue Cured Virginia (FCV) tobacco is a major commercial crop cultivated in Mysuru region and there were around 40,000 registered growers and 11,000 unregistered farmers cultivating the crop.

He said the FCV tobacco growers of the region were facing a lot of hardships during the 2023-24 crop season due to unfavourable weather conditions, prolonged drought during crop growth period followed by excess rainfall.

In view of the unfavourable weather conditions, tobacco production is expected to drop to level that would be far less than the authorised quantity of 100 million kg fixed by the Tobacco Board, Mr. Simha claimed.

As the tobacco produce is the sole source of livelihood for the farmers of the region, they are in “distress”, he said. He urged Mr. Brathwal to consider it a special case and issue licences to the 11,000 unregistered farmers.

“This will help them get facilities from the Tobacco Board and input loan from the banks,” he said while assuring the Board that the 11,000 unregistered tobacco growers will abide by the rules and regulations of the Tobacco Board.

Permit sale without penalty

Mr. Simha also urged Mr. Brathwal to permit the sale of tobacco grown by unauthorised growers from the beginning of the auction season without imposing penalties.

He said growers have suffered crop loss in view of the delayed onset of monsoon. “Crop growth is uneven and not satisfactory due to prolonged drought condition during growth period,” he said adding that the situation has led to a drop in productivity. He estimated the total production during 2023-24 crop season from both authorised and unauthorised growers to be around 75 to 80 million kg against the authorised quantity of 100 million kg.

Penalising the unauthorized production even after significant reduction in productivity levels due to weather aberrations will keep the farmers under distress and affect their financial condition, he said.

Mr. Simha, in another representation to Mr. Brathwal, sought waiver of penalties imposed on authorised tobacco growers.