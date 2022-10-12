Mysuru MP justifies change of train name

 It was a conscious and a deliberate decision, says Pratap Simha

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU  
October 12, 2022 18:22 IST

Defending the renaming of Tipu Express as Wodeyar Express, Mysuru MP Pratap Simha said here on Wednesday that it was a conscious and deliberate decision and he was grateful to the party leaders for conceding his demand.

Speaking to mediapersons Mr. Simha said he was aware of the criticisms being aired including the viewpoint that perhaps a new train could have been introduced and named after the erstwhile rulers of Mysuru.

But the MP said he could list scores of development projects and contributions of the Wadiyars to the development of Mysuru and hence it was apt to have a train named after them.

 ‘’But I challenge my critics to name at least three works by Tipu which have benefitted the public’’, said Mr. Simha and sought to delink Tipu Sultan from Mysuru.

‘’What has Tipu got to do with Mysuru’’, Mr. Simha questioned adding that ‘’Tipu belonged to Srirangapatna and had nothing to do with the development of Mysuru while the Wadiyars had made immense contribution’’.

Replying to the remarks that Tipu is entrenched in the hearts of the people and cannot be effaced, Mr. Simha singled out former Chief Minister .Siddaramaiah and remarked, people will reject such leaders.

‘’I don’t have to learn anything from Mr. Siddaramaiah who has in the past disrespected the Wadiyars and spoken about them in a flippant manner. People are in fact ignoring such people who believe that Tipu’s name cannot be erased’’, he added.

Continuing his tirade against Mr.Siddaramaiah the MP said the former Chief Minister should remember that the varsity from which he graduated was also the contribution of the Wadiyars.

