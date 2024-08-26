ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru MP inspects fire brigade building

Published - August 26, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The facade of the century-old structure collapsed five years ago

The Hindu Bureau

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar during his inspection of the Fire Brigade Station building at Saraswathipuram in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday inspected the Mysuru Fire Brigade Station in Saraswathipuram here. He was accompanied by heritage expert N.S. Rangaraju and officials.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit gains significance as there has been a delay in the restoration of the portion of the century-old structure that collapsed nearly five years ago. This is one among several heritage buildings that are in need of immediate attention.

While Rangaraju, member of the Mysuru District Heritage Committee, favoured restoration of the structure, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services was of opinion that the structure has to be rebuilt instead of restoration.

“We want the structure to be restored but the department favoured reconstruction. The opinions had been conveyed to the MP, who inspected the building. A final decision on the fate of the building is awaited. The building was constructed in the year 1898,” said Prof. Rangaraju.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US