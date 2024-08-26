GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru MP inspects fire brigade building

The facade of the century-old structure collapsed five years ago

Published - August 26, 2024 08:06 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar during his inspection of the Fire Brigade Station building at Saraswathipuram in Mysuru on Monday.

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar during his inspection of the Fire Brigade Station building at Saraswathipuram in Mysuru on Monday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday inspected the Mysuru Fire Brigade Station in Saraswathipuram here. He was accompanied by heritage expert N.S. Rangaraju and officials.

The visit gains significance as there has been a delay in the restoration of the portion of the century-old structure that collapsed nearly five years ago. This is one among several heritage buildings that are in need of immediate attention.

While Rangaraju, member of the Mysuru District Heritage Committee, favoured restoration of the structure, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services was of opinion that the structure has to be rebuilt instead of restoration.

“We want the structure to be restored but the department favoured reconstruction. The opinions had been conveyed to the MP, who inspected the building. A final decision on the fate of the building is awaited. The building was constructed in the year 1898,” said Prof. Rangaraju.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.