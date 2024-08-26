Mysuru MP inspects fire brigade building

Mysuru MP Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar on Monday inspected the Mysuru Fire Brigade Station in Saraswathipuram here. He was accompanied by heritage expert N.S. Rangaraju and officials.

The visit gains significance as there has been a delay in the restoration of the portion of the century-old structure that collapsed nearly five years ago. This is one among several heritage buildings that are in need of immediate attention.

While Rangaraju, member of the Mysuru District Heritage Committee, favoured restoration of the structure, the Department of Fire and Emergency Services was of opinion that the structure has to be rebuilt instead of restoration.

“We want the structure to be restored but the department favoured reconstruction. The opinions had been conveyed to the MP, who inspected the building. A final decision on the fate of the building is awaited. The building was constructed in the year 1898,” said Prof. Rangaraju.