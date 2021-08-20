Mysuru MP fumes at social media fan pages of IPS, IAS officers

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha

MYSURU

20 August 2021 18:43 IST

Pratap Simha described the contents as their ‘pretensions’

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha came down heavily on the social media fan pages of IPS and IAS officers.

Speaking at a programme organised to inaugurate the office of Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) at Hebbal in Mysuru on August 20, Mr. Simha described the contents of the fan pages of IPS and IAS offices as their ‘pretensions’.

Advertising

Advertising

Referring to photographs of police officials wielding a lathi on the pages with descriptions like ‘Super Cop’ and ‘Top Cop’, he said, “What work are they doing?”

He accused a former Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, whom he did not name, for scuttling a Central government road project from Hassan to Maranahalli. Though a 45-km-long cement road had been sanctioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in 2015-16, work has not been carried out yet. He accused the former Deputy Commissioner of Hassan, who allegedly pretends to be a ‘honest’ person and a ‘paragon of virtue’, of failure to allot a quarry to the company that had been awarded the contract to facilitate work on the road project.

He said IAS officers like the Deputy Commissioner of a district should not just sit in the office, but secure clearance for land acquisition for various projects. He said Mysuru Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham is doing a good job.

He said Deputy Commissioners should keep one Twitter account, where their work should be posted regularly.

He urged Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT&BT, Ramana Reddy, who was seated on the dais along with Minister for IT&BT Dr. C.N. Ashwath Narayan, to take steps to stop the fan pages of IPS and IAS officers.