Mysuru MP announces Vande Bharat Express train to Chennai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off Vande Bharat Express train at Una ion Himachal Pradesh on October 13, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The country’s 5 thVande Bharat Express train will ply on the Mysuru-Bengaluru-Chennai section, and will be flagged off on November 10, according to Mysuru MP Pratap Simha.

Mr. Simha took to Twitter to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

He told The Hindu that the rake availability has also been confirmed to him by officials in the Railway Ministry. and the prestigious train service will be flagged off on November 10 from Bengaluru by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he comes to the city to inaugurate the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Though the Minister for Railways had recently announced a Vande Bharat Express train from Hubballi to Bengaluru, sources said it can take place only after completion of the track electrification some time in February or March 2023.

Incidentally, the 3 rd and the 4th Vande Bharat Express trains were dedicated to Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where elections are scheduled later this year.

Sources said when the Prime Minister visits Karnataka, it would make sense to inaugurate a few prestigious projects, which is why flagging off of the Vande Bharat Express has been included along with inauguration of T2 of KIA.

The newer version of Vande Bharat Express trains can reach a speed of 100 km/hr in 52 seconds, and run at a maximum speed of 180 kmph, weighs about 392 tons instead of 430 tons of the older version of the same train, and is reckoned to be 15% more energy efficient.

The stretch between Mysuru and Bengaluru, which has nearly 135 curves, is not conducive to trains running at high speed. ‘’Realignment of the track, and reducing track curvature will be our next endeavor’”, said Mr. Simha.

Officials are not sure whether the Vande Bharat Express would be a new service or would replace the existing Shatabdi Express between Mysure and Chennai.