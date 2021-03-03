Mysuru mayoral poll row: KPCC issues show-cause notice to Sait

Bengaluru/Mysuru

03 March 2021 00:26 IST

The disciplinary committee of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) on Tuesday served a show-cause notice to former Minister and MLA Tanveer Sait seeking an explanation on the political developments related to the mayoral election in Mysuru and the forging of a tie-up with the JD(S) there.

The matter has led to differences within the party, with Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah objecting to the party giving up the Mayor’s post to the JD(S). In the hung Mysuru City Corporation, the BJP has 22 members, the Congress 19, the JD(S) 18, and the BSP one. There are five Independents.

Advertising

Advertising

Following instructions from the party high command, KPCC disciplinary committee chairman K. Rahman Khan has issued a notice to Mr. Sait seeking his explanation on the developments.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Sait said, “I am a disciplined soldier of the party. I will reply to the notice in 2-3 days and provide all the details and circumstances that led to the alliance.”

Both Mr. Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar had told him to form an alliance with the JD(S) to get the post of Mayor. However, the party failed to secure that post and settled for the post of Deputy Mayor, he said. Mr. Sait, who was instrumental in the formation of the tie-up, defended the alliance to keep the BJP out of power. He met Mr. Shivakumar at the Congress office on Tuesday and submitted a report on the MCC polls. KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayana had met the KPCC president and submitted his report on Monday. Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah has been annoyed over the KPCC president’s “interference” in the MCC polls and the ceding of the Mayor’s post to the JD(S) without consulting him.

Mr. Sait said that he had not made any mistake and had formed the alliance on the party’s instructions. However, he admitted that it was wrong on the part of some party workers to shout slogans against Mr. Siddaramaiah in Mysuru. Asked whether he had become a victim of the differences between Mr. Siddaramaiah and Mr. Shivakumar, Mr. Sait merely said, “The people of the State are watching it.”

Earlier in the day, All-India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary Madhu Goud Yakshi met Mr. Shivakumar and discussed the political developments in the State. Late at night, in a possible conciliatory move, Mr. Shivakumar met Mr. Siddaramaiah at his residence.

On Monday, former Prime Minister and JD(S) supremo H.D. Deve Gowda had criticised Mr. Siddaramaiah for the Congress’ alleged attempts to poach JD(S) councillors to get the Mayor’s post in Mysuru.

AICC observer in Mysuru

Meanwhile, Mr. Goud arrived in Mysuru on Tuesday to look into the mayoral poll issue. According to Mr. Dhruvanarayana, Mr. Goud is expected to submit a report on the matter to AICC general secretary Randeep Surjewala in New Delhi on Wednesday.

Mr. Goud met a number of party leaders at the Jaladarshini Guest House in Mysuru. He will also submit separate reports to Congress Legislature Party leader Siddaramaiah and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar.