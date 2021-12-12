Mysuru Mayor promises repair of potholes after rains stop

Tenders will be invited to take up repair: Sunanda Palanethra

The cash-strapped Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) is at its wits end to fund road repair works in its jurisdiction given the extent of damage rendered due to incessant rains this year.

Though MCC limits is spread over 150 sq.km, there is not a single stretch of pothole-free road in the city. Some of the major arterial roads have potholes that resemble a crater and driving has become a motorists nightmare, more so post-dusk. Two-wheeler drivers run the risk of being thrown off balance that could cause injuries and the risk is accentuated by lack of streetlights along many stretches.

When contacted, Mayor Sunanda Palanethra said they are waiting for the cessation of rains before taking up repair works and averred that the MCC would mop up resources to take up the works on a priority basis. “As per the India Meteorological Department, rains can be expected for a few more days and hence there was no point in taking up the road repair works as they would get damaged again. But the works will start in due course,” said the Mayor.

She said tenders will be invited to take up the repair works but did not have information on the budgetary requirements or the total length of roads in the MCC that would be repaired.

Former councillor K.V. Mallesh faulted the MCC for not taking up the issue seriously. He said the rains are a mere ruse and no work was taken up even ahead of Dasara. “Some of the key arterial and link roads should be identified on a priority basis and at least the potholes should be filled till the actual repairs are taken up,” said Mr. Mallesh.

In many cases entire stretches of roads – some stretch extending to more than 500 meters - have to be relaid, he added. “It is not that the roads in Mysuru are merely bad. They are virtually non-motorable,” said Mr. Mallesh.

The Vishwa Manava Double Road is a key arterial road and is relatively better compared to other roads. However, even this has come stretches near the Kuvempu statue and library where the motorists tend to be thrown off balance. The New Kantharaja Urs Road is another section which is in urgent need of repairs and the stretch from Ashoka Circle (Ballal Circle) to underbridge leading to New Kantharaja Urs Road, is ridden with potholes.

The series of roads radiating from Ramakrishna Statue circle to various residential layouts and the main road to SJCE which also intersects with the Bogadi Road is in bad shape while the road leading to Kuvempunagar Bus Depot from the MUDA complex in that area is equally bad.

Similarly, the diagonal road from the court complex leading to Buddha Vihar and Ashoka Circle can be rated among the worst in the city. The link roads criss-crossing across various residential areas in the city including Siddarthanagar, Udayagiri, Yadavgiri, Ramanuja Road, Kuvempunagar, Shivarampet, JP Nagar, Srirampura, Vidyaranyapuram etc are also full of potholes.

A senior official said MCC is definitely facing a funds crunch but the civic body cannot shirk its responsibility of providing basic amenities.