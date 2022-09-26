Mysuru may get ₹23,000 cr. investment, says Nirani

The Hindu Bureau
September 26, 2022 18:27 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani on Monday said the Israel-based International Semiconductor Consortium (ISMC) has shown interest in investing about ₹23,000 crore in Mysuru, which is witnessing rapid industrialisation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking after inaugurating ‘Kaigarika Dasara’ as part of Dasara festivities here, Mr. Nirani said ISMC has signed an MoU with the State government for establishing a semiconductor unit in Mysuru. “The investment will create umpteen number of jobs in the region,” he claimed.

He said the BJP government in the State has laid emphasis on developing Tier-II and Tier-III cities industrially with Bengaluru already witnessing rapid expansion. Mysuru is also one of the focus cities in the State for expanding industrial growth.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Mr. Nirani said the Global Investors’ Meet is happening in Bengaluru from November 2 to 4 and added that world’s top investors have been invited to invest in Karnataka. Many of them have shown interest in making investments.

“We are hopeful of nearly ₹5 lakh crore investments at the investors’ meet this year which will result in the creation of 10 lakh jobs,” he told the gathering.

The Minister said Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar of the eerstwhile Mysuru royal family was instrumental in Karnataka achieving industrial growth. Mr. Nirani also lauded Sir M. Visvesvaraya for his contributions.

Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app