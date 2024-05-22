GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mysuru Mango Mela to offer naturally ripened fruits

Published - May 22, 2024 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Officials from the Department of Horticulture at a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday in connection with the Mango Mela-2024 that begins from May 24.

Officials from the Department of Horticulture at a press conference in Mysuru on Wednesday in connection with the Mango Mela-2024 that begins from May 24. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Naturally ripened mangoes of different varieties will be available directly from the growers as the Department of Horticulture has organised Mango Mela-2024 at Kuppanna Park here from May 24 to 26.

More than 36 stalls will be put up at the mela where varieties of mangoes that are ripened naturally will be available for consumers, the officials from the department said here.

There will also be an exhibition of mango varieties, including some special ones, to enkindle curiosity among the visitors.

The mela will be inaugurated at 11 a.m. on May 24.

In connection with the mela, officials from the department held a press conference and shared the details of the event here on Wednesday.

This year, the officials said the yield has come down by nearly 35 per cent because of various reasons, mainly heatwave conditions between March and April. Mango is cultivated in 3,047 hectares in Mysuru district and annual production is around 30,000 to 35,000 tonnes, they said.

The mango mela usually attracts good response since the consumers are assured of getting naturally ripened mangoes as the department allows sale of only such mangoes. The mela makes brisk business and sometimes growers are unable to meet the demand. The production, however, has come down by a half in the State because of severe summer heat and lack of moisture in the soil. The long dry spell affected the crop and the season has turned off year for the fruit though in the beginning it was an on-year considering widespread flowering.

