Mysuru Mango Mela at Kuppanna Park from today

May 25, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - MYSURU

Are you a mango enthusiast? Then head to Kuppanna Park for the three-day mango mela from Friday.

An initiative of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat and the Department of Horticulture, visitors can get naturally ripened mangoes directly from growers not just from Mysuru and neighbouring districts, but also from the major mango growing areas like Ramnagara and Chickballapura.

This year’s mela was delayed due to the elections.

Karnataka State Mango Development Board, Lalbagh, Bengaluru, has supported the mela here. The mela will be a plastic-free zone. Deputy Director of Horticulture K. Rudresh told reporters in Mysuru on Thursday that most popular varieties of mangoes will be available under one roof. This year, growers will put up more than 24 stalls.

The mela is sought after as some varieties, which are not commonly available in the markets, can be found at the mela with the department making efforts to bring growers who cultivate uncommon varieties.

Mr. Rudresh told The Hindu that it’s an off-year for the crop this year in the State and the production is somewhat less.

Horticulture experts have forecasted a yield of about 5-6 lakh tonnes this year in the State and the early varieties of the fruit had hit the market early April.

In 2021, the State produced around 15 lakh tonnes of mangoes while it was 8-9 lakh in 2022 despite an off-year. Despite facing problems in 2021 such as rains in May and June and COVID-19 induced lockdowns, farmers managed to overcome difficulties as several of them resorted to direct marketing unlike in 2020 when the situation was entirely different following the outbreak.

The mango output is said to be 35-40% less this year. Factors such as unseasonal rain, heat waves, rain with hailstorm, and pest menace affected the crop despite early flowering.

Not just Ramanagara, Kolar, Chickballapura or Bengaluru rural, districts in North Karnataka, including Haveri, Dharwad, and Belagavi, have faced crop loss for various reasons. Sudden rise in temperature in February damaged the crop to a large extent, according to an expert.

