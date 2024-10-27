Mysuru man loses more than ₹9 lakh in credit card fraud

A resident of Mysuru has lost more than ₹9 lakh to online fraudsters, who duped him into installing a malicious application to cancel a new credit card approved in his name.

A resident of Mysuru received a call on his mobile phone on Thursday informing him that he had been issued a new credit card. When recipient of the call declined the offer, the caller said the new credit card had already been approved and he needs to cancel the approval online by clicking on a link sent to his mobile number.

When the victim clicked on the link, a malicious application was installed on his mobile through which the fraudsters not only managed to forward all the SMS, but also the gain access to his bank account.

Soon, he realised that the fraudsters had taken a loan of ₹5 lakh from his account and also money from his bank account. The victim had lost more than ₹9 lakh after he clicked on the link shared by the fraudsters.

He later approached the Cybercrime Economic Offences and Narcotic (CEN) police station in Mysuru and lodged a complaint.

According to an official at the CEN police station, an investigation in the matter is underway to ascertain the bank accounts to which the money was transferred.

When the complainant had clicked on the link shared by the fraudsters to cancel the approval for a new credit card that he did not want, the link had installed an application. “The application had been installed in his phone in the background. It did not show up to the complainant,” said the official.

Credit card fraud

Meanwhile, the Mysuru City Police has issued a warning to the public against falling prey to a new modus operandi employed by the fraudsters.

“A fake executive calls to say a large transaction was conducted on the victim’s credit card and wants to confirm it. The credit card is bogus so the victim’s call is forwarded to another fraudster to offer to help. Once they gain trust, they ask for card details, CVV and OTP,” warned the Mysuru city police in a post on its X account.

“If the card is issued in your name, you will get an SMS about the transaction. Check with your bank,” the post said while asking the public to be vigilant against such attempts by fraudsters.

The credit card frauds have lent a new dimension to the cyber crimes reported in Mysuru. Recently, the city police claimed that more than ₹32 crore in 61 different cases had been lost by residents of Mysuru in fake stocking trading apps between January and July 2024.

A large number of people are also falling for digital arrests as well as part-time job scam, said a CEN official.