ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru man dies near Leh during trekking

Published - September 11, 2024 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A person of Mysuru origin and who worked in Bengaluru died while trekking near Leh in Ladakh. Naren Kaushik, 44, was the son of R.N. Padmanabha, retired head of department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Maharaja’s College in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who confirmed the incident, said the Mysuru district administration got in touch with their counterparts in Leh and arranged to retrieve and bring the body to Mysuru. But the family members of Naren, who had reached Leh on receiving the information, completed the cremation at Leh, said Mr. Reddy.

Naren had left Bengaluru for Leh on September 2 and commenced trekking with a few others in the group on September 4. Sources said he developed breathing complications at high altitude and though doctors administered treatment and tried to revive him, it was in vain.

Naren completed his engineering from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US