GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru man dies near Leh during trekking

Published - September 11, 2024 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

A person of Mysuru origin and who worked in Bengaluru died while trekking near Leh in Ladakh. Naren Kaushik, 44, was the son of R.N. Padmanabha, retired head of department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Maharaja’s College in the city.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who confirmed the incident, said the Mysuru district administration got in touch with their counterparts in Leh and arranged to retrieve and bring the body to Mysuru. But the family members of Naren, who had reached Leh on receiving the information, completed the cremation at Leh, said Mr. Reddy.

Naren had left Bengaluru for Leh on September 2 and commenced trekking with a few others in the group on September 4. Sources said he developed breathing complications at high altitude and though doctors administered treatment and tried to revive him, it was in vain.

Naren completed his engineering from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering.

Published - September 11, 2024 07:54 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.