Mysuru man dies near Leh during trekking

A person of Mysuru origin and who worked in Bengaluru died while trekking near Leh in Ladakh. Naren Kaushik, 44, was the son of R.N. Padmanabha, retired head of department of Journalism and Mass Communication at Maharaja’s College in the city.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, who confirmed the incident, said the Mysuru district administration got in touch with their counterparts in Leh and arranged to retrieve and bring the body to Mysuru. But the family members of Naren, who had reached Leh on receiving the information, completed the cremation at Leh, said Mr. Reddy.

Naren had left Bengaluru for Leh on September 2 and commenced trekking with a few others in the group on September 4. Sources said he developed breathing complications at high altitude and though doctors administered treatment and tried to revive him, it was in vain.

Naren completed his engineering from Sri Jayachamarajendra College of Engineering.