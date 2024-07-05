For a city whose key economic driver is tourism, Mysuru has set a new benchmark in terms of tourist footfall.

During 2023-24, tourist arrival to Mysuru crossed the 4 million (40 lakh) mark for the first time in a remarkable comeback from the dumps it reached during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mysuru palace remains the big draw

As per records maintained by the Mysuru Palace Board, 40,56,975 entry tickets were sold during 2023-24. The number of tickets sold at the palace has been the standard barometer to assess tourist traffic to the city, and is based on the assumption that no first-time visitor to Mysuru will skip a visit to the palace.

The figure does not include the weekend tourists from Bengaluru, who may use Mysuru as a base to explore lesser-known places of tourist interest or simply want to stay put in a resort far from the madding crowd of Bengaluru.

The statistics for the first three months of 2024-25 is also on the higher side. Over 1.1 million (11 lakh) persons have already visited the city between April and June. Given this rate, it is likely that the 4 million mark will be easily crossed this year as well.

This is a huge leap for the tourism sector in Mysuru where tourist arrivals hovered around the 3 million to 3.5 million (30-35 lakh) mark for more than a decade.

Improved connectivity by road and rail in recent years has contributed to the spurt in tourist footfall. Completion of the Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway, introduction of trains to Mysuru from various cities across India, two Vande Bharat trains connecting Mysuru with Chennai in addition to the existing Shatabdi Express, have played a role in the increase in tourist arrivals.

Bumpy road ahead

While the distinction achieved by Mysuru is notable, going forward there are challenges which will require policy decisions at the government-level and a vision plan for the overall expansion of the tourism sector, not only in Mysuru but also the surrounding region.

One of the key demands of tourism stakeholders, especially travel and tour operators, is that the government reduce the entry fee for tourist vehicles from other States. Though a concession is offered during Mysuru Dasara, the benefit lasts only for a few days.

Tourism expert Prof. K. Nagapati, who has authored several books on the subject, has cautioned against mindless expansion or promotion of tourism. He believes that Mysuru may have reached its saturation point beyond which it cannot accommodate more visitors.

The city’s infrastructure, especially the roads, are choked with traffic while entry and exit is a hassle notwithstanding the expressway. ‘’It is imperative to identify other destinations and provide good connectivity besides promoting them,” Prof. Nagapati added.

This view is endorsed by M.K. Savitha, Joint Director of Tourism in Mysuru. Bulk of the tourists visit the Mysuru palace, Chamundi Hills and the zoo before heading to either Bandipur or other destinations. Hence, places around Mysuru need to be better marketed. The Tourism Department is already working on a few ideas. This is expected to not only disperse the crowd, but help the growth of tourism sector in other areas as well.

Untapped potential

Despite the palace being the major attraction, it is the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Somanathapur with its 13th century Keshava temple, which is the grandest attraction of all in the region. Though the UNESCO heritage tag came in September 2023 after a long wait – it was on the tentative list since 2013 – not many tourists are aware of its importance or grandeur.

Besides, there is nothing by way of cross-promotion of the destination by putting info boards at the palace, the zoo or Chamundi Hills so that people visiting these places could be made aware of Somanathapur and plan a visit.

From the government’s side, there is no push to promote Somanathapur by way of connectivity. At present, there are no regular buses to drop and pick up tourists. The heritage site is accessible to tourists only by hired buses, cabs and private vehicles.

Even the connecting road to Somanathapur, which branches off from the Mysuru-T. Narsipur highway, is not properly maintained. Signages and information boards are conspicuous by their absence.

It has been almost 10 months since the UNESCO announced the World Heritage Site tag, but there is hardly any effort to market the site, which is hardly 40 km from Mysuru.

But if Tourism Department officials are to be believed, an action plan is being prepared for improving connectivity by providing bus services while social media influencers will be roped in to reach out to the niche crowd that may be interested in heritage and archaeology.

A jewel in the crown

The historic temple at Somanathapur was conceived and consecrated during the rule of the Hoysalas in 1268 CE, as per an inscription. The temple was built by Somanatha Dandanayaka, a military official of the Hoysala king Narasimha III. Apart from displaying all the characteristic features associated with the Hoysala style of architecture, the temple has three shikaras, or towers, above the sanctum unlike the monuments at Belur and Halebidu.

The Keshava temple at Somanathapur displays sculptural exuberance as every inch of the outer wall of the temple has been carved with images of gods and goddesses from the Hindu pantheon. It is further embellished by friezes of elephants, riders, attendants, horsemen, creepers and stems, and scenes from epics, all of which are etched on stone and is a feast for the eyes.

Missing links

While authorities have realised the imperatives of promoting lesser-known places of tourist interest to fuel the tourism sector in Mysuru, there are also concerns over the near lack of international tourists to the city.

At present, less than 1% of the tourists are international travellers. The sector is almost entirely fuelled by domestic tourists.

C. Narayanagowda, representing the hospitality sector, pointed out that even among the domestic tourists, a sizeable number do not stay in Mysuru overnight. They prefer a same-day return trip.

Hence, the urgency to promote places like Somanathapur, Talakad, Nanjangud and Bylakuppe so that Mysuru emerges as a base for tourists to stay for a couple of days and to explore nearby places. This, it is argued, will help keep the wheels of the sector well-oiled. The tourism sector generates over one lakh direct and indirect jobs in the region, which also includes the historic town of Srirangapatana.

However, there are concerns that promoting tourism without shoring up the infrastructure can backfire.

Policy initiatives

For an increase in foreign tourist arrivals, improving air connectivity has been flagged as a necessity. One of the key demands of the stakeholders, submitted to the government, is the resumption of flights to Goa and Kochi in Kerala.

Both Goa and Kerala are popular among international tourists. A direct air link is expected to give an impetus to draw foreign tourists for whom Mysuru is a far-flung, or a distant, location way off the main trail, notwithstanding its status as a yoga hub.

There is also a growing realisation that conventional tourism — sightseeing — cannot sustain the sector. This has led to a revival of a concept which is popular in major international tourist destinations. It calls for developing infrastructure to promote Mysuru as a MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibition) destination.

‘’This requires state-of-the-art infrastructure and best-in-class facilities if it is to be successful, but a beginning has to be made,” according to Prof. Nagapati.

It is in the realm of government to formulate a policy to develop infrastructure, which requires huge investment, for such an initiative to take off. Whether it will materialise or join the list of dozens of such pending demands before the government, is anybody’s guess.

The most-visited site of Mysuru Mysuru Palace is among the most visited sites not only in the Karnataka but also in the country. Its construction began in 1897 and was completed in 1912 at a cost of ₹ 41, 47, 913. It is on the site of an old wooden palace that was destroyed in a fire in 1897. Also known as Amba Vilas Palace, it was the royal residence of Wadiyars. Abode of goddess atop the hill Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru draws tourists and pilgrims from all over India and the present temple is an expansion of pre-existing but smaller shrine. It came into prominence with the Wadiyars of Mysuru patronising it and the existing gopura at the entrance was built during the period of Krishnaraja Wadiyar III in 1827. Keshava temple at Somanathapur The Keshava temple at Somanathapur is among the grandest Hoysala temples and is dated to 1258 CE. Located about 35 km from Mysuru, it was accorded the UNESCO World Heritage Site status in September, 2023. Somanathapura is located around 140 km from Bengaluru and 40 km from Mysuru. Bandipur among the first reserves Among the national parks and wildlife sanctuaries Bandipur is reckoned to be a top draw and it was among the first to be declared as a tiger reserve when Project Tiger was launched in 1973. During the days of the maharajas, it was declared as a protected area under the Mysore Game and Forest Preservation and Regulation Act, 1931, and named as Venugopala Wildlife Park by the princely state in 1941. The demand of tourism sector To increase tourist footfall, one of the key demands of tourism stakeholders, especially travel and tour operators, has been that the Government should reduce the entry tax of tourist vehicles from other States. Though such a concession is offered for a few days during Mysuru Dasara, the tax benefit lasts only for a few days.

