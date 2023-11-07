Mysuru LS seat: Ex-MLAs join race for Congress ticket

November 07, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - MYSURU

Former MLAs Vasu and M.K. Somashekar have joined the race for the Congress ticket to contest the next elections from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency.

The former MLAs were among 14 Congress leaders, who expressed their desire to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency, during a meeting convened by Minister for Urban Development B.S. Suresh, who was designated as an observer by KPCC for the selection of candidate for the constituency on Monday.

The seat is presently represented by BJP’s Pratap Simha.

While Mr. Somashekar lost the elections from Krishnaraja Assembly constituency during the polls held earlier this year, Mr. Vasu was denied ticket from Chamaraja Assembly segment.

The others evincing interest to contest the elections include KPCC spokesperson M. Lakshmana and Mysuru District Congress committee president B.J. Vijaykumar.

Neurologist Shushrutha Gowda, who participated in the Bharat Jodo padayatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, as well as former MUDA chairman C. Basave Gowda have also thrown their hat in the ring.

Also figuring among the aspirants was Amith, son of former MP and sitting MLC nominated by the BJP A.H. Vishwanath.

However, Mysuru City Congress Committee president R. Murthy sought to clarify that the meeting held on Monday was only a preliminary one to identify winnable candidates. The aspirants will have to submit a formal application for nomination when the KPCC invites applications. The list of aspirants will be scrutinised by the district congress committee.

A resolution was also adopted to abide by the choice of candidate finalised by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, and the party high command.

Mr. Suresh said the meeting was held only to elicit the views of the party leaders including MLAs, Ministers, and leaders of the block Congress committees and the party’s frontal organisations.

Meanwhile, Congress sources clarified that former MLAs Yathindra, who made way for Mr. Siddaramaiah to contest from Varuna, and H.P. Manjunath, who lost the elections from Hunsur, have not expressed desire to contest the elections so far.

The Congress is expected to take the elections from Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency seriously as it is the home district of Mr. Siddaramaiah. Even though Varuna from where Mr. Siddaramaiah was elected falls in the neighbouring Chamarajanagar Lok Sabha constituency, the Congress won five out of the eight Assembly segments that comprise the Mysuru Lok Sabha elections during the Assembly polls held earlier this year.

While the Congress won from Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, and Periyapatna in Mysuru district, besides Madikeri and Virajpet in Kodagu district, the JD(S) bagged Chamundeshwari and Hunsur Assembly segments, leaving Krishnaraja to the BJP.

