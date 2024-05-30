Mysuru LS seat: Counting on June 4, results expected by midday

Elaborate arrangements are in place for counting votes for Mysuru Lok Sabha Constituency, for which the elections took place on April 26. The results of the closely-fought election were expected to be available by noon as additional counting staff had been roped in for the counting to make available the election results by midday.

The counting will take place at Maharani’s Management College on Valmiki Road in Paduvarahalli here on June 4. The counting of votes polled in 2,202 booths in Krishnaraja, Chamaraja, Narasimharaja, Chamundeshwari, Madikeri, Virajpet, Periyapatna, and Hunsur constituencies will take place on all three floors of the college building.

Counting to start at 8 a.m.

Addressing a press conference to share the details of the arrangements done by the district administration for the counting, at the Zilla Panchayat hall on Thursday, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, who is also the Returning Officer, said the strong rooms where the EVMs and VVPATs have been kept will be opened at 7:30 a.m. on June 4 and the counting of votes, primarily the postal ballots, will start at 8 a.m. Around 8:30 a.m., the counting of votes in EVMs will commence. For the counting of votes polled in each assembly constituency, around 100 staff will be present. “As we have about 10,000 postal ballots to be counted, 25 additional AROs have been sought and the same has been approved by the Election Commission,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Training for counting

Dr. Rajendra said the first round of training for the counting staff was done on Thursday and the second round of training will happen on June 1. The staff comprises counting supervisors (160), counting assistants (187), and counting micro observers (171). The counting staff have been asked not to carry their mobile phones since there is a bar on carrying the gadgets inside the counting area. Only the officers who have access to OTPs are allowed to carry their mobile phones, he explained.

Mobile phones barred

Dr. Rajendra said the media persons are permitted to carry their mobile phones to the media centre and not to the counting area. If they wish to see the counting process, a staff from the Information Department will accompany a media group in turns to watch the proceedings.

Stating that the EVMs and VVPATs are kept at the counting centre under a three-tier security cover, he said 17 to 25 rounds of counting of votes polled in eight assembly constituencies will take place. The results of each round will be available on the website of the Election Commission and the same will be communicated in the public address system. The results of each round of counting will be updated as and when it was completed, he added.

Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency reported 70.62 percent voting. A total of 14,77,571 people had cast their ballot and they include 7,32,605 male and 7,44,927 female and 39 others. Compared to last election, the voting percentage has increased this time. In the 2019 polls, 60.60 percent of polling was recorded.

Dr. Rajendra said the service votes and postal ballots received so far were 8,606. Until May 29, 1,012 Electronically Transmitted Postal Ballot System (ETPBS) issued to service voters had been received and the remaining ETPBS can be received till 8 a.m. on June 4. Beyond 8 a.m., no ETPBS are accepted, he clarified.

Each counting table will have one counting agent who is nominated by the candidate, and they are supposed to be seated at the designated table. They are supposed to wear the ID card issued and they shall not be allowed inside the centre if they do not carry their ID card. The RO has the authority to send the agent out of the counting room if they violate instructions, the Deputy Commissioner said.

Dr. Rajendra said the agents are supposed to carry only pen and paper and no mobile phones. Mobile phone drop points will be available for depositing the phones. The candidates or their supporters are not supposed to take out victory processions, he stated.

Police Commissioner B. Ramesh, Zilla Panchayat CEO K.M. Gayathri, Deputy Commissioner of Police Muthuraj and others were present.