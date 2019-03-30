Mysuru LS seat: 22 candidates in the fray

A total of 22 candidates, including coalition candidate C.H. Vijayashankar, and Pratap Simha of the BJP, are in the fray for the election to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency after three withdrew their nominations.

With Friday being the last day to withdraw, three Independents – P.S. Yadoorappa, Khaleel M. and Srinivas M. – have withdrawn their nominations, according to Abhiram G. Sankar, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Mysuru. Thirty candidates had submitted 50 nominations for the Mysuru seat. The campaign is expected to pick up momentum from Saturday.

Top leaders and star campaigners were expected to land in Mysuru in April for campaigning.