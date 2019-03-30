Karnataka

Mysuru LS seat: 22 candidates in the fray

more-in

A total of 22 candidates, including coalition candidate C.H. Vijayashankar, and Pratap Simha of the BJP, are in the fray for the election to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency after three withdrew their nominations.

With Friday being the last day to withdraw, three Independents – P.S. Yadoorappa, Khaleel M. and Srinivas M. – have withdrawn their nominations, according to Abhiram G. Sankar, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer, Mysuru. Thirty candidates had submitted 50 nominations for the Mysuru seat. The campaign is expected to pick up momentum from Saturday.

Top leaders and star campaigners were expected to land in Mysuru in April for campaigning.

Comments
Related Topics Karnataka
political campaigns
political parties
election
voting
politics
Mysore
Karnataka
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 30, 2019 12:36:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/mysuru-ls-seat-22-candidates-in-the-fray/article26681457.ece

© The Hindu

Next Story