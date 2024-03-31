Mysuru LS Polls: Training for polling officers held

March 31, 2024 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MYSURU

Training for the polling officers, including presiding and assistant presiding officers, who have been appointed for the elections to Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency scheduled on April 26, was held here on Sunday.

This was the first stage of training for the officers since the elections were announced. The training will also be held on Monday.

Each booth will have four polling staff and Mysuru district has 2,925 polling booths. For the elections, 3,783 control units, 3,784 ballot units, and 4,077 VVPATs had been provided to Mysuru. The machines were sent to the respective assembly constituencies after the randomisation process. The machines are in safe custody in the strong rooms in the respective constituencies, the office of the Deputy Commissioner had said.

Mysuru district will have 97 special booths, including 55 Sakhi booths or the booths managed by women polling officers. The booths will turn pink on the polling day to attract voters for exercising their franchise.

During the training, the master trainers explained about the functioning of the EVMs – control and ballot units and shared key information on the election procedures.

The expenditure observers are already on the task, directing the poll staff on the enforcement of the model code of conduct. Sector officers, flying squad in three shifts, static surveillance teams in three shifts, video surveillance teams, video viewing team, accounting team and assistant expenditure observers have been appointed for the effective implementation of the poll code.