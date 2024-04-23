ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Lok Sabha polls: AIDSO brings out ‘student manifesto’

April 23, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) presented the student manifesto prepared by it to SUCI (Communist) candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat Sunil T.R. The key demands include withdrawal of National Education Policy-2020 in Karnataka.

ADVERTISEMENT

The manifesto calls for strengthening the government educational institutions, withdrawal of the four-year degree programme, establishment of a government engineering college in every district of Karnataka, among others.

AIDSO district president Subhash Joyappa said all governments are not bothered about the problems faced by students and a voice for students in Parliament is the need of the hour so that the challenges faced by students get addressed.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must urge the future governments to ensure democratic, scientific, and secular education for everyone. Students must unite to realise their demands,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The demands in the student manifesto include withdrawal of NEP-2020 in the State and demand for a student-friendly education policy and 10% percent allocation in the Union Budget and 30% in the State Budget for the education sector to ensure scientific, secular, democratic, and free education for all.

The students have also urged the government not to close down government schools and allocate funds to improve infrastructure of all government schools and colleges and strengthen public education by establishing more government institutions.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US