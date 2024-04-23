GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Mysuru Lok Sabha polls: AIDSO brings out ‘student manifesto’

April 23, 2024 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO) presented the student manifesto prepared by it to SUCI (Communist) candidate for Mysuru Lok Sabha seat Sunil T.R. The key demands include withdrawal of National Education Policy-2020 in Karnataka.

The manifesto calls for strengthening the government educational institutions, withdrawal of the four-year degree programme, establishment of a government engineering college in every district of Karnataka, among others.

AIDSO district president Subhash Joyappa said all governments are not bothered about the problems faced by students and a voice for students in Parliament is the need of the hour so that the challenges faced by students get addressed.

“We must urge the future governments to ensure democratic, scientific, and secular education for everyone. Students must unite to realise their demands,” he said.

The demands in the student manifesto include withdrawal of NEP-2020 in the State and demand for a student-friendly education policy and 10% percent allocation in the Union Budget and 30% in the State Budget for the education sector to ensure scientific, secular, democratic, and free education for all.

The students have also urged the government not to close down government schools and allocate funds to improve infrastructure of all government schools and colleges and strengthen public education by establishing more government institutions.

Related Topics

Karnataka / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.