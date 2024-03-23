Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency: Congress to seek vote on development plank

March 23, 2024 07:04 pm | Updated 07:04 pm IST - MYSURU

Congress leaders in the district said here on Saturday that the party will approach the people and seen a clear mandate on development plank.

Interacting with media persons, the party leaders including Tanvir Sait, and Harish Gowda, MLAs, office-bearers R. Murthy, Mysuru Lok Sabha constituency candidate M. Lakshman, and others said that the development works taken up by the Congress and the vision plan for the region will be highlighted during the campaign.

Mr. Lakshman said there were no differences within the rank and file over ticket allocation and all of them will work unitedly to secure a Congress victory. Mr. Lakshman claimed he has a clean background without a blemish on his integrity and the guarantee schemes implemented by the Congress in the State would be highlighted.

The Chamaraja MLA Harish Gowda claimed that there was discontentment brewing within the BJP and many workers and leaders would be joining the Congress in the run-up to the elections. “This is likely to happen on March 27 and there will be a show of strength to send a message that we are ready for the polls,” he added.

The leaders expressed confidence in a victory on the grounds that five of the eight assembly segments in the constituency were won by the Congress in the elections last year and the voters preference since then has only gravitated towards them.

Mr. Gowda said as the BJP was in an alliance with the JD(S), it was going to be a straight fight between the Congress and the BJP. “We will have road shows and door-to-door campaigns to highlight the misrule under BJP besides pointing out the various welfare projects launched in the State under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah,” said Mr. Harish Gowda.

The Congress leaders also accused the BJP of “sidelining” the Vokkaligas and alleged that it was out to bring fissures within the community members and leaders. That the Congress had given due prominence to Vokkaligas can be gauged by the fact that many of our leaders are from that community including Krishna Byregowda, D.K. Shivakumar, Cheluvarayaswamy, Venkatesh, etc., they added.

Narasimharaja MLA Tanvir Sait said the coming elections would be critical and the Congress would convey the message to the voters that their candidate would be easily accessible to help resolve their grievances. “Development of Mysuru, job creation, infrastructure development are some of the focus areas of the Congress and they will be highlighted,” said Mr. Sait who added that the Congress will eschew the politics of hate and promote communal harmony and amity.

