Mysuru logs 398 COVID-19 cases on Sunday

MYSURU

09 January 2022 20:03 IST

The district reported an additional 398 COVID-19 positive cases on Sunday even as the district administration reviewed its preparations to handle the third wave surge.

While there was no COVID-19 related death reported on Sunday from anywhere in the district, the total number of active case has now increased to 1052.

Of the 398 cases reported in the district, 307 were from Mysuru city alone while T.Narsipur reported 35 new cases. The Sunday’s surge is in sync with the steady rise being witnessed in Mysuru in recent days and 203 cases were reported on Saturday.

Among other taluks, H.D. Kote reported 3 cases, Hunsur 4, while there were 9 new cases from K.R.Nagar 9, Mysuru rural 24, Nanjangud 9 and Periyapatna 5 cases on Sunday. Saligrama reported 2 cases while Sarugur did not report any fresh cases.

Out of 398 new cases, there were 60 cases of patients who were 17 years and below of whom 42 were from Mysuru city alone. Out of the 1,052 active cases in the district 817 are from the city while the rest are in the other taluks. The authorities said that in all 7,070 samples were tested and the cumulative positive cases stands at 1,81,330 as on Sunday. Of the 1,052 active cases, 927 are under home isolation, 87 are in dedicated COVID hospitals and 38 in private hospitals.