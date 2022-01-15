Mysuru logged 729 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday

There is no respite from the surge in COVID-19 cases in Msuru district which reported 729 new cases on Saturday.

While Mysuru city registered 567 cases there were 44 in Mysuru taluk. T. Narsipur and K.R. Nagar recorded 29 cases each while there were 20 cases in Hunsur, 19 cases in Nanjangud, 7in H.D. Kote, 6 cases each in Saligrama and Periyapatna and 2 in Sarguru.

This is in continuation of the rise in cases since the last few days and there were as many as 803 cases on Friday. In all, there are 3,967 active cases in the district of which 3,095 are in the city alone followed by 232 cases in Mysuru taluk while T.Narsipur has 219 active cases as on Saturday.

The district administration conducted 8,710 tests on Saturday of which 729 turned out to be positive and the positivity rate was pegged at 8.37 per cent. The cumulative cases in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic is 1,84,952 and the cumulative discharge is 1,78,551. There was one death on Saturday and the cumulative death toll in the district is 2,434.

Among the new cases reported on Saturday there were 5 cases in which those tested positive were 5 years and below; 9 cases were in the age group of 6 years and 10 years; while there were 71 cases in the age group of 11 and 17 years.