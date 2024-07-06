Mysuru Literature Festival inaugurated

The 8th edition of the two-day Mysuru Literature Festival began here on Saturday with actor-director Ramesh Aravind underlining how ideas in books tend to be interpreted differently based on individual’s life experience.

The Mysuru Literature Festival is being organised by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Club-2015, at Hotel Southern Star.

Speaking during the inauguration of the event Mr. Ramesh, as he is popularly called, explained how books connect the writer with the reader and how this engagement through books was a joy to cherish.

Every sentence in a book is pregnant with ideas and meaning as imagined by the author but the beauty of a book is that in the hands of the reader, it assumes different meanings and ideas depending on their personal life experiences which varies from individual to individual, said Mr. Ramesh.

He also cited a few examples as to how books inspired him with ideas to project different scenes in movies including the violent ones and added that his own speeches tend to be based on ideas derived from books. A book of value is a joy for ever and provides new meaning and ideas with each reading of the same book, Mr. Ramesh added.

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru, said that such festivals provide a platform for people to exchange ideas and help connect people to form a community of readers and writers.

According to Shubha Sanjay Urs, chairperson of the Trust and director of the festival, scores of authors from across India are part of the event and there are interesting panel discussions on a slew of subjects spread over two days.

The vibrant world of Zoroastrian wisdom and the enchanting journey of migration, where thoughts, words, and deeds illuminate a magical path through history and culture was discussed by Ashwin Sanghi and Aroon Raman, said Ms. Shubha Urs.

There was also insightful discussion on the AI ecosystem and the Internet of Things and their profound relevance to both the general and the business communities, she added. Actor, director, and environmentalist Suresh Heblikar, entrepreneur and author Aroon Raman, and others were present. A newsletter and three books were also released. The first book was Miracle “Trance” Formation by Suchita Sanjay, and the second book was Haridasa Keertanegalalli Upachara Sahitya co-authored by B.A.Sharada and Ms.Kusuma and the third book was “In True Colors’’ by Ashvini Ranjan.

On Sunday, there will be a release of the book “Power Within: The Leadership Legacy of Narendra Modi”, written by R. Balasubramaniam. The book will be released by Vikram Sampath, writer and historian at 10 a.m.

