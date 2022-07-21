Karnataka

Mysuru Literature Festival from Saturday

Special Correspondent MYSURU: July 21, 2022 18:43 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 20:27 IST

The 6 th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival will be held in the city on July 23 and 24 and will see an eclectic mix of people from diverse fields taking part in it.

The event is being conducted by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Club-2015 and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family will inaugurate it at Hotel Southern Star. Shubha Sanjay Urs, Chairperson of the Trust, said Geethanjali Shree, winner of the International Booker Prize for 2022, will be the keynote speaker and Grammy awardee Ricky Kej will be the guest of honour and present a concert on the inaugural evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Spelling out the details of the programme Ms. Urs said participants include cricketer Krish Srikanth, journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Sagarika Ghose, wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi, authors Anirudh Kanisetti, N.S.Vishwanath, Maithili Rao, Sita Bhaskar, Prithvi Datta Chandra Shobhi, and C. Naganna among others, covering a diverse array of fields ranging from history to literature, agriculture to conservation

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There will be story-telling session for children to inculcate in them reading habits besides fostering love for nature and the resource persons include Roopa Pai, Yamini Muthanna, Manisha Dasgupta and Snake Shyam.

Panel discussions include topics such as Cricket as Democracy in Action to Life Lessons from the 1983 World Cup Victory; conservationist Sanjay Gubbi, Mewa Singh and Pamela Gale Malhotra will be part of the panel discussion on Towards Harmony with Nature, according to Ms. Urs.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Karnataka
Mysore
books and literature
Read more...