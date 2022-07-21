Mysuru Literature Festival from Saturday

Pramoda Devi Wadiyar to inaugurate it

The 6 th edition of the Mysuru Literature Festival will be held in the city on July 23 and 24 and will see an eclectic mix of people from diverse fields taking part in it.

The event is being conducted by the Mysuru Literary Forum Charitable Trust and Mysuru Book Club-2015 and Pramoda Devi Wadiyar of the erstwhile royal family will inaugurate it at Hotel Southern Star. Shubha Sanjay Urs, Chairperson of the Trust, said Geethanjali Shree, winner of the International Booker Prize for 2022, will be the keynote speaker and Grammy awardee Ricky Kej will be the guest of honour and present a concert on the inaugural evening.

Spelling out the details of the programme Ms. Urs said participants include cricketer Krish Srikanth, journalists Rajdeep Sardesai and Sagarika Ghose, wildlife biologist Sanjay Gubbi, authors Anirudh Kanisetti, N.S.Vishwanath, Maithili Rao, Sita Bhaskar, Prithvi Datta Chandra Shobhi, and C. Naganna among others, covering a diverse array of fields ranging from history to literature, agriculture to conservation

There will be story-telling session for children to inculcate in them reading habits besides fostering love for nature and the resource persons include Roopa Pai, Yamini Muthanna, Manisha Dasgupta and Snake Shyam.

Panel discussions include topics such as Cricket as Democracy in Action to Life Lessons from the 1983 World Cup Victory; conservationist Sanjay Gubbi, Mewa Singh and Pamela Gale Malhotra will be part of the panel discussion on Towards Harmony with Nature, according to Ms. Urs.