Mysuru lab identified for COVID-19 testing

Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory has been set up from Central grants and functions at the Microbiology Department of K.R. Hospital.

MYSURU

12 March 2020 21:48 IST

Samples of suspected cases can be sent to VRDL and results will be ready in about three hours

A state-of-the-art viral research laboratory in Mysuru has been identified as one of the testing laboratories for the detection of COVID-19. The samples of suspected cases can be sent to the lab for analysis and it would take about three hours to get the results.

The Viral Research and Diagnostic Laboratory (VRDL), which was set up from Central grants and functions at the Microbiology Department of K.R. Hospital, has been authorised to carry out the tests. This lab in Mysuru is among the 52-plus laboratories in the country.

Though the VRDL is equipped to carry out the tests, the sole authority of confirming the virus lies with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune. VRDL is also the sole agency for collection and transportation of suspected samples of COVID-19 to NIV. VRDL, which is part of the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute, functions on the advise of NIV.

According to the guidelines issued by ICMR, the results of the tests done here have to be shared with NIV the same day and the labs are not supposed to disclose the results since the NIV is the only authority to declare positive cases. Also, confirmation from the NIV should be awaited in case the samples test negative for COVID-19. The ICMR, in the guidelines made available on its website, has advised clinicians at labs to isolate the patient tested positive for COVID-19 in the identified facility and follow bio-safety precautions.

VRDL is a part of a network of labs established by the Department of Health Research, Government of India. The rise in the number of viral outbreaks and the resultant mortality had been cited as key reasons for the launch of network of such hi-tech labs in the country.

The NIV and the National Centre for Disease Control, Delhi, are the top laboratories for the network, while the National Institute of Epidemiology, Chennai, is the supervising authority for the data generated by the network of labs.

VRDL was established at a cost of ₹1.3 crore. Samples from neighbouring districts are also sent to the lab and the tests are done for free. “VRDL had received samples of two suspected cases of COVID-19. Both had tested negative,” said sources.

Thermal screening begins at Mysuru airport

Screening of passengers at Mysuru airport using thermal scanners began here on Thursday.

Passengers arriving and departing have to undergo the screening done by a team of doctors and nurses from K.R. Hospital.

A hand-held thermal scanner has been provided to the airport. If the person is found to have fever, he or she shall be counselled and isolated for further tests.

Though it is a domestic airport, the screening method had been introduced as a precautionary measure. If the passengers are found to be suffering from running nose and excessive cough, they shall be subjected to tests. The suspected cases are taken to the isolation wards set up at the K.R. Hospital. More thermal scanners are expected to arrive under NUHM soon.

Sources in the Health Department said suspected cases of COVID-19 are isolated and samples send to the lab. Until the samples test negative, the patient won’t be allowed to leave the ward. If the samples test positive, treatment would be started and the patients shall be kept in the ward until they recover.