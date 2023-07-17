Mysuru-Kushalnagar four-lane highway work to start in September, says MP

July 17, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - MYSURU

Pratap Simha, Mysuru MP, on Monday, July 17, said that the 92-km long four-lane Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway work costing ₹4,130 crore is expected to be completed by December-end of 2024. The work may start in September with the preparations for the project launch underway, including getting clearances from the competent authorities.

Speaking at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here after a meeting with officers and engineers from the NHAI in connection with the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway project, he said the works would be carried out in different packages. The Package 4 and 5 pertains to work between P. Agrahara-Palahalli in Srirangapatna and Hunsur. Likewise, the work between Hunsur and Periyapatna will be done under Package 3. The last stage of work between Periyapatna and Kushalnagar will be carried out in Package 2.

By July 30, the blueprint of the highway work will be submitted to the Chamundeshwari Electricity Supply Corporation (CESC), Railways and the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama for necessary clearances towards the start of the work, he added.

The MP said crop relief had been disbursed to the land holders for the works that are going to be taken up along the stretch. However, there won’t be any other crop relief given to the land owners for the second crop. This has been communicated to them.

Out of ₹600 crore, a sum of ₹300 crore had already been released for the highway work and the remaining ₹300 crore will be released by the end of this month, Mr. Simha said, adding that 1200 acres of land had been identified for the highway construction. The compensation to those whose land had been picked up for the work will be given by July 30.

He said the prior preparations for the rollout of the highway work had been done. Crusher and quarry works had commenced and the formal launch of the highway work is expected to start in the first week of September, Mr. Simha said at the meeting.

Under the project, 24 months had been given for completing the works. However, our goal is to get the work done by December 2024. If everything goes as planned, the four-lane highway may be ready by Dasara 2024.

“The project has been taken up as a challenge and all efforts will be done to complete the work in a record time,” he replied.

Traffic congestion to be eased

On the benefits of the four-lane highway, he said the traffic congestion in the city will be eased to a large extent with the construction of the highway actually starting from Srirangapatna, bypassing the city.

Vehicles plying towards Hunsur, Periyapatyna, Kushalnagar and Madikeri from Bengaluru need not have to enter the city and can ply on the new highway once completed to continue their journey without arriving in the city. This also applies to the traffic towards Kerala through Kodagu.

Mr. Simha said the focus is on making the Mysuru-Kushalnagar Highway a superior carriageway and better than the existing Bengaluru-Mangaluru highway. People from Bengaluru, once the highway is done, can make use of the Mysuru-Kushalanagr stretch to travel to Mangaluru via Madikeri.

The MP also said the highway development will make way for industrial development in Hunsur and Periyapatna, and ensure employment for the local youth. One of the key reasons for the highway development was to improve the employment possibilities for the local population.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra and the officials and engineers from the NHAI were present.

