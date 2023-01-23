Mysuru KSRTC division plans to operate new bus services

January 23, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is procuring over 700 new buses, including Sarige and luxury variants, to strengthen its fleet and the Mysuru division will be getting the new buses as per its requirements – schedules and daily trips. Soon, the Mysuru division will also be getting electric buses.

Disclosing this here on Monday, January 23, after a meeting with the divisional KSRTC officials, KSRTC chairman Chandrappa said 550 Sarige buses, 50 electric buses, 40 non-AC sleeper, 20 Ambari Utsav, 50 city vehicles (for intra-city operations), 4 AC sleeper buses (13.5-meter long) and four non-AC sleeper buses (13.4-meter long) are being procured for expanding the services and also to replace old buses.

Electric buses will also be operated between Bengaluru-Madikeri and Bengaluru-Virajpet besides the Bengaluru-Mysuru route which first got the zero emission operations. Besides Mysuru division, electric buses will also be operated from Bengaluru to Chikmagalur, Davangere, and Shivamogga, once the new buses arrive.

The Mysuru division has proposed to operate AC Ambari Dream Class buses from Mysuru to Tirupati, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mantralaya and Ernakulam. In total, ten such buses will be operated in the days ahead.

Also, ten non-AC sleeper buses will be operated by the Mysuru division. The routes include Bengaluru-Mysuru-Kozhikode; Mysore-Kundapura, Mysuru-Bengaluru-Gokarna, Mysore-Udupi and Mysuru-Belagavi.

Mr. Chandrappa said over 3,000 passes have been issued to construction workers in Mysuru division. In Karnataka, 1,00,057 free passes have been issued so far to the construction workers.

Mysuru division alone has 1,072 buses and over 7,854 trips are operated daily across the State. It is catering to over 4 lakh passengers.

KSRTC Divisional Controller Ashok Kumar and senior officials of the division were present.