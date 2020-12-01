Mysuru, Kodagu gearing up for gram panchayat elections

250 GPs in Mysuru, 101 in Kodagu will see two-phase polls

The gram panchayats in Mysuru and Kodagu are gearing up for the two-phase elections which were announced on Monday.

The GPs in Madikeri and Somwarpet taluks will go to polls in the first phase and the GPs coming under Virajpet taluk will have elections in the second phase.

In Mysuru district, 148 GPs in Hunsur, K.R. Nagar, Periyapatna, H.D. Kote and Sargur will go to polls in the first phase. A total of 102 GPs in Mysuru, Nanjangud and T. Narsipur will have elections in the second phase.

The election notification for the first phase will be issued on December 7 with the last date for filing nominations scheduled on December 11. The nominations will be scrutinised on December 12 and the last date to withdraw nominations would be December 14. The elections will be held on December 22 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.

Elections will be held if necessary (if there was no unanimous election of the candidates in the fray). Any re-election will be held on December 24. The counting of votes will take place in the respective taluks on December 30.

In the second phase, the elections will take place on December 27. The Deputy Commissioner will issue the election notification for this phase on December 11 and December 16 will be the last date to file nominations. The last date to withdraw the nominations will be December 19. Any re-election will take place on December 29. Like in the first phase, the counting of votes will also take place on December 30 from 8 a.m. onwards.

Out of 104 GPs in Kodagu, elections will take place for 101 GPs as the tenure of GPs of Ponnampet, Gonikoppa and Channaiahyanakote will end in 2020-21.

The model code of conduct will be confined to the GP limits where the elections are scheduled from November 30 to December 31 and it won’t be applicable to the limits of town panchayats, city municipal councils and city corporations, the Deputy Commissioner told reporters on Monday.

Ballot papers will be used for the elections which will be apolitical in nature with no party symbols used by the candidates.

The total number of voters in all three taluks was 3,66,013, including 1,81,443 men and 1,74,570 women. Kodagu will have 562 polling booths and 110 polling officers and assistant polling officers had been identified.

The details on the GP-wise reservation had been published in the website www.kodagu.nic.in