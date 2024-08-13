ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru: Junior doctors hold stir, seek hike in stipend

Published - August 13, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

PG students of MMCRI staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

PG students working at the teaching hospitals of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute here staged a demonstration here on Tuesday seeking a hike in stipend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding placards, the students, who are interns at the K.R. Hospital, staged a silent protest and later reported to their duties.

The students said they are holding the protest without causing any disruption to the medical services and inconvenience to patients.

The students claimed that the MMCRI has not fulfilled its promise of hiking the monthly stipend despite over a year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US