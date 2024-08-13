Mysuru: Junior doctors hold stir, seek hike in stipend

PG students working at the teaching hospitals of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute here staged a demonstration here on Tuesday seeking a hike in stipend.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holding placards, the students, who are interns at the K.R. Hospital, staged a silent protest and later reported to their duties.

The students said they are holding the protest without causing any disruption to the medical services and inconvenience to patients.

The students claimed that the MMCRI has not fulfilled its promise of hiking the monthly stipend despite over a year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.