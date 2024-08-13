Mysuru: Junior doctors hold stir, seek hike in stipend

PG students working at the teaching hospitals of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute here staged a demonstration here on Tuesday seeking a hike in stipend.

Holding placards, the students, who are interns at the K.R. Hospital, staged a silent protest and later reported to their duties.

The students said they are holding the protest without causing any disruption to the medical services and inconvenience to patients.

The students claimed that the MMCRI has not fulfilled its promise of hiking the monthly stipend despite over a year.