GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Mysuru: Junior doctors hold stir, seek hike in stipend

Published - August 13, 2024 08:09 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
PG students of MMCRI staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday.

PG students of MMCRI staging a demonstration in Mysuru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

PG students working at the teaching hospitals of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute here staged a demonstration here on Tuesday seeking a hike in stipend.

Holding placards, the students, who are interns at the K.R. Hospital, staged a silent protest and later reported to their duties.

The students said they are holding the protest without causing any disruption to the medical services and inconvenience to patients.

The students claimed that the MMCRI has not fulfilled its promise of hiking the monthly stipend despite over a year.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.