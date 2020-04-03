Mysuru: Jamaat attendees’ lab reports likely today

About 30 attendees of the Nizamuddin Tablighi Jamaat conclave from Mysuru city have been placed in the government quarantine facility and the throat swab samples of at least 10 participants had been sent for the lab tests.

A total of 62 from Mysuru city had attended the Jamaat and 30 had returned to their homes so far. “We are expecting the lab results of the ten samples on Friday. Of the 62 attendees, 43 live in Mysuru city,” said Minister in-charge of Mysuru district V. Somanna.

Mr. Somanna said 36 from the taluks across the district had also attended the event. Among these attendees, 20 had returned to their homes and all of them had been traced. The rest – 15 were in Delhi and one had been traced in Chhattisgarh. Eleven attendees out of 20 had been placed in home quarantine and the steps had been taken to place others in the quarantine as well, he informed.

Mr. Somanna said the check-posts on the Karnataka-Kerala border at Bavali in Mysuru district and also in Chamarajnagar district had been opened for the movement of essential goods, particularly the farmers’ produce like vegetables and fruits, to neighbouring Kerala. The problems faced by farmers with regard to marketing of vegetables had been resolved. The opening of vegetable markets at six locations in the city had also helped farmers to market their produce without any hurdles.

30,000 litres of milk to poor

The Minister said distribution of 30,000 litres of milk to poor and the needy will be distributed in Mysuru district.

The distribution of ration to the doorsteps of BPL families was launched from Friday. As many as 232 fair price shops in Mysuru city limits had been directed to distribute the ration to the beneficiaries in the limits of MCC and MUDA.

Nanjangud case

Meanwhile, the Fire and Emergency Services personnel were spraying disinfectants across Nanjangud town, which had been categorised in the “red zone” by the Centre with multiple cases of COVID-19, and the exercise was expected to be done on Friday. The employees of the company and their primary contacts had been placed in 14-day quarantine after the first case was reported on March 26.