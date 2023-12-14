Mysuru: Inter-State fodder transportation banned

December 14, 2023 06:59 pm | Updated 06:59 pm IST - MYSURU

With all nine taluks in Mysuru district declared drought-affected, the authorities are in the process of ensuring sufficient availability of fodder for the livestock until the next monsoon.

Given the possibility of fodder scarcity in the coming weeks, the Deputy Director of Animal Husbandry, Mysuru has stated in a press release here that the Deputy Commissioner, Mysuru has issued an order prohibiting inter-State transportation of fodder in order to ensure that there was no shortage in the district.

The Animal Husbandry Department had stated that Mysuru district has fodder stocks that can last for the next 24 months and farmers had been given kits containing fodder seeds to cultivate forage for livestock as a measure to ensure fodder availability until next monsoon.

In the wake of drought, fodder cultivation is being promoted since it has become essential to ensure fodder availability for livestock until April-May. In neighbouring districts, farmers are being encouraged to conserve available fodder stocks for their livestock and also cultivate fodder.

Three varieties of fodder seeds had been distributed – Sorghum (multicut), African Tall (maize) and Giant Bajra (pearl millet) – and farmers had been given choice to choose any one of the varieties for cultivation in their fields. Farmers could get fodder for animal needs in the next 90 days if cultivate forage in their fields planting the seeds, according to the department.

In Chamarajnagar district too, all taluks had been declared drought-affected and there is a likelihood of the district facing fodder shortage in the coming days if no measures were taken. Therefore, the district administration too restricted fodder transportation to other districts and States.