Mysuru industries want ‘Kaigarika Dasara’ this year

Event can be organised at the Dasara expo, says MIA in memorandum

Special Correspondent MYSURU
August 16, 2022 20:32 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) on Tuesday urged the district administration to consider holding a ‘Kaigarika Dasara’ (Industrial Dasara) on the lines of Raitha Dasara and Grameena Dasara to give a fillip to industrial development in the region since this year’s Dasara is expected to attract a large number of people with the celebrations going grand after a gap of two years.

A delegation of MIA met Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, who is also the Dasara Special Officer, here and presented a memorandum in this regard to him.

Mysuru and its surroundings have over 2,500 industries manufacturing diverse products. Nanjangud is an industrial town and has top industries, including MNCs. As part of Kaigarika Dasara, visit to the industries can be conducted. Tourists can be taken around Mysuru Silk Factory, Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited that manufactures voters’ ink and other establishments.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition, a seminar on the industrial policy can be organised to help visitors understand the government’s policy for industrial development and vendor development programme, holding conferences and interactions, the MIA said.

The direct marketing of products produced in Mysuru can be done by holding Kaigarika Bazaar at the Dasara Exhibition Grounds. In 2003-04, Kaigarika Bazaar was organised as part of Dasara and it was successful too, said MIA Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain in the memorandum.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The support from the Department of Industries and Commerce and the Union Ministry of MSME can be sought for organising the event, Mr. Jain suggested.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app