Mysuru industries seek DC’s intervention over ‘excessive tax’

The long-standing issues of the industries from Hootagalli, Belavadi, Koorgalli, Siddalingapura, Hebbal, and Hinkal were raised before Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra at a meeting held on the premises of Hebbal Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Association (HIEMA) here on Tuesday.

The “disproportionate property tax” imposed on industries functioning in the jurisdiction of the gram panchayats, taluk panchayats, and city municipal council should be corrected immediately, the industries urged.

Hootagalli CMC Commissioner Narasimhamurthy, District Industries Centre Joint Director Dinesh, HIEMA president Prakash Gowda, and others were present at the meeting.

Mysore Industries Association and MSME Council submitted a memorandum to the Deputy Commissioner seeking directions to Hootagalli CMC for rectifying the glitch in the tax structure for industries in its limits. The Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industries also aired its grievance.

At the meeting, the industrialists said the property tax rates in Hootagalli and other industrial areas that are now part of the Hootagalli CMC, was among the highest and claimed that that the government norms are not being complied with the CMC while collecting the tax which should be lower than commercial properties.

They also raised lack of services and amenities for industries in Hootagalli area though the Hootagalli CMC collected tax of ₹35 crore from local industries.

The industries have been complaining that the tax rates were unreasonably high and in violation of the government norms but there has been no relief yet. The industries also expressed their displeasure over the delay in constitution of the Mysuru Industrial Township Authority to facilitate their issues being taken care of by it instead of the local body. Tax can be paid to the authority instead of the local body besides demanding better amenities, facilities and services from it, they argued.

“The township authority will also end payment of double taxes,” said Suresh Kumar Jain of MSME Council. The MSME Council has urged the government to expedite the process of constituting the industrial township authority for Mysuru, which is yet to become a reality despite being announced multiple times in the past.

