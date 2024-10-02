Mysuru in resplendence as famed Dasara begins on October 3

Come Dasara, the ‘City of Palaces’ comes alive, with the illustrious festivities spanning over 10 days brings people from across India to experience the cultural extravaganza and the famed celebrations. A decked-up Mysuru is all set to welcome the tourists to soak in the grandeur of ‘Nada Habba’ that gets off to a grand start on October 3.

The annual celebrations from October 3 to 12 will begin on a traditional note atop the Chamundi Hills where the dignitaries will light a lamp and offer flowers to the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari placed in a silver chariot in the temple premises.

Noted writer and researcher Hampa Nagarajaiah, who is the chief guest, will inaugurate the festivities at Chamundi Hills between 9.15 a.m. and 9.45 a.m. in the presence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and some of his Cabinet colleagues.

Across the city

The inaugural event will be followed by the start of various Dasara events across Mysuru, including a film festival, flower show, wrestling championships, food festival, State Dasara CM Cup Sports Championships, cultural events and exhibitions.

The CM will inaugurate the Dasara cultural events at the palace and present the State Sangeeth Vidwan award in the evening on October 3. The cultural events at the palace bring artistes of national and international repute who perform before music enthusiasts in the ambience of the illuminated palace.

Khas Durbar

The scion of the erstwhile Mysore royal family, Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, who is also the Mysuru MP, would be holding ‘Khas Durbar’ sitting on the golden throne during the Navaratri celebrations of the Wadiyar family at the palace.

Thanks to good rains this year, the government announced a grand Dasara and accordingly asked the district administration for the preparations, allocating funds for the events.

Various cultural programmes will be held across multiple venues in Mysuru, including Kalamandira, Jaganmohan Palace, and Town Hall. Over 6,500 artistes drawn from across Karnataka will be performing, and as many as 508 cultural troupes have been finalised for the events. Yuva Dasara, Raitha Dasara, Makkala Dasara, Mahila Dasara, Poets’ Meet, Yoga Dasara, Book Mela are among the events that attract visitors.

Illuminated city

One of the main attractions of the festivities is the illumination when Mysuru will be gleaming in bright lights enlivening the festive season. This year, the illumination covers 130 km length, and a whopping sum of ₹6.5 crore has been spent on lighting up the city.

Elaborate security arrangements are in place in the city in view of the festivities. The security, in two phases, has been deployed to ensure law and order and smooth movement of traffic during the festivities. The police have installed CCTV cameras at 150 locations in addition to the existing 380 CCTV cameras in the city for surveillance as the footfalls go up considerably. Nearly 4,999 police personnel will be in charge of security.

The Mysuru district administration was on an overdrive for the last few days to complete preparations for the festivities in view of Dasara high-power committee headed by the CM deciding to celebrate Dasara in a grand and meaningful manner this year. Renowned music composers and singers, such as A. R. Rahman, Ilayaraja and Shreya Goshal, are expected to perform in Yuva Dasara.

Jumbo squad

Dasara elephants, led by the ‘perfectionist’ tusker Abhimanyu, which has been leading the Dasara jumbo squad and performing the task of carrying the 750-kilo golden howdah with finesse and ease during the Jamboo Savari, are undergoing training for the finale. The jumbos and the Mysuru palace will be in the centre of attention until the festivities get over.

Tourism stakeholders in Mysuru are upbeat and hoping for a record footfall with the grand Dasara unfolding on October 3.