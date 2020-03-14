Mysuru in partial lockdown over COVID-19 scare

Mysuru has come under partial lockdown mode over the COVID-19 scare after the government came up with the curbs coming into effect from Saturday for stopping the disease from spreading.

Malls, multiplexes, cinema halls, swimming pools, and recreational sites including amusement parks in the city were shut down to deal with the situation and to support the precautionary steps taken by the government.

The lockdown will be in force for one week to fight the pandemic.

Curbs on gatherings

Also, restrictions had been imposed on large gatherings such as expos, summer camps, sporting events, and conferences.

Organisers of big weddings had also been advised to cancel the events and cooperate with the administration for combating the situation.

Most schools and colleges remained closed for the students but the staff had been asked to report to work in most places. Unconfirmed reports some private institutions worked despite the directions but later closed.

The examination for Classes 1 to 6 had been cancelled and the students had been promoted directly to the next classes following holiday declared for the schools.

However, there has been no change in PU and SSLC examination which will be held as per the schedule, according to authorities here.

Malls had been witnessing drop in footfall since past many days over the scare. All popular malls remained shut. ‘No show’ boards had been put up outside the single-screen cinema halls and multiplexes.

There has been a sharp fall in the number of visitors to the popular tourist sites in and around Mysuru. The zoo, palace and other destinations had been witnessing fewer tourists since many days. Traders banking on tourists for their living reported fall in their earnings. After the exam season, Mysuru used to attract large number of tourists and the hotels used to get good occupancy. But the stakeholders are keeping their fingers crossed with uncertainty looming large over the COVID-19 outbreak and the longevity of its impact.

With today being a second Saturday, the government offices remained closed and traffic on most roads was not heavy.

University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar told The Hindu that classes had been suspended on the campus here, PG centres and in the affiliated colleges for the next 15 days as per the decision of the government. The usually buzzing Manasagangotri camps looks fully deserted with no students following the closure of the university.