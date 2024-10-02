Mysuru in celebration mode, all set to beckon tourists

Mysuru is decked-up to beckon tourists to witness the Dasara festivities which will begin on Thursday. The next ten days will see a festive ambience envelop the city with a slew of events lined up. Visitors can soak in the grandeur.

The Chamundi Hills are geared up for the inaugural event of the festivities. A grand stage has been established near the temple from where noted writer Hampa Nagarajaiah (Hampana) will inaugurate the celebrations. The entire temple complex has been decked-up for the occasion.

Deputy Commissioner G. Lakshmikanth Reddy visited Chamundi Hills on Wednesday and inspected the arrangements made for the inauguration. He was accompanied by ADC Shivaraj and Chamundi Hill Temple Authority Member Secretary M.J. Roopa. The DC told the officials to ensure all arrangements were in place for the event.

The temple priests led by Chief Priest Shashishekar Dikshit have made all arrangements for special rituals to be performed on Thursday before the festivities start. The ‘Utsava Murthi’ of Goddess Chamundeshwari will be placed in the silver chariot and the dignitaries will shower flowers on the idol during the inaugural event.

This year, the Dasara food festival has been shifted to Maharaja College Grounds from Bharat Scouts and Guides Grounds. With Yuva Dasara shifted to the city outskirts, the food festival, which is among the major attractions of the festivities, has been shifted to the Maharaja College Grounds where a large number of people can be accommodated unlike the Scouts and Guides grounds. More stalls have been accommodated at the new venue that has ample parking in the surroundings.

The Dasara flower show at the Kuppanna Park will feature flower replicas of the old Parliament House, Basavanna’s Anubhava Mantapa and Gauthama Buddha. The entire venue will have many attractions along with special exhibits inside the Glass House. Lingambudhi Lake Botanical Garden in Srirampura is also hosting a flower show and it features over 25,000 flower pots and other exhibits as an attraction for the visitors.

Sandalwood actors will arrive in Mysuru for the Dasara film festival which is being inaugurated on Thursday. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the festival in the presence of many actors of the Kannada film industry and the elected representatives. Over 112 films have been chosen for screening that begins on October 4.

This year, the film festival will span over seven days, from October 4 to 10. Screenings have been arranged at two multiplexes – one screen at DRC in Jayalakshmipuram and three screens at INOX in Mall of Mysuru. The concessional weekly pass for watching films has been issued for students and senior citizens at ₹300 each. The regular weekly pass is priced at ₹500.

Noted actor and director Ramesh Aravind, actors ‘Daali’ Dhananjay, Saptami Gowda, Sharanya Shetty, and Akshita Bopaiah will be the guests at the inauguration. The event also features a programme in memory of noted actor, director and producer Dwarakish, who passed away some time ago. Comedy and entertainment programmes will be conducted by comedian and music composer Sadhu Kokila.