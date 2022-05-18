Mysuru, Hubballi Division share honours 67th Railway Week Celebrations

The overall efficiency shield was shared jointly by Hubballi and Mysuru Divisions during the 67th Railway Week celebrations held in Hubballi on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

The Overall Efficiency Shield for the Year 2021-22 was shared jointly by Mysuru and Hubballi Divisions at the 67 th Railway Week celebrations organized by South Western Railway in Hubballi on Wednesday. In his address General Manager of SWR Sanjeev Kishore threw light on the major achievements of the railway zone in the current fiscal and said that it was possible because of the dedication and diligent efforts of all the officials and staff.

He said Railway Week celebrations were aimed at honouring the railway family and also an occasion for the railway personnel to rededicate themselves to achieve new milestones in the days to come. Mr. Sanjeev Kishore presented the efficiency shields to the various divisions which have excelled during the previous financial year. This Railway week celebration is held to recognise and appreciate the excellent work of the railway personnel.

Efficiency shields

The Overall Efficiency Shield for the Year 2021-22 was bagged jointly by Mysuru and Hubballi Divisions. The best maintained station (Major) was won by Davangere Railway station of Mysuru Division and the best Railway station (Minor) by Indi Road Railway station of Hubballi Division, The best achievement in training of staff was bagged by Mysuru Workshop. The Mechanical Efficiency shield was shared by Bengaluru and Hubballi divisions.

The winners of other shields are as follows:

Efficiency shields for Accounts, Electrical, Medical , Operation, Inter-Divisional Safety, Key performance indices- Mysuru Division; Efficiency shields for Engineering, Personnel, Signal and Telecommunication- Hubballi Division; Efficiency shields for Commercial, Security, Rajbhasha- Bengaluru Division.

Stores Efficiency Shield – Diesel Shed Depot, Bengaluru Division; Workshop Efficiency Shield - Hubballi Workshop; Best performing construction unit -Combined team of Dy.Chief Engineer (Project & Planning) Hubballi and Dy. Chief Engineer -I, Hubballi; Best maintained Running Room-Hubballi Running room of Hubballi Division and Bengaluru Running room of Bengaluru Division; Scrap Performance Shield - Hubballi Division; Best maintained Rake-16501/16502 Yesvantpur-Ahmedabad-Yesvantpur Express; Best maintained Diesel Shed - Diesel Loco Shed , Hubballi Division.