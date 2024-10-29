Mysuru HR Conclave to be held on November 15

The CII Mysuru Zone CSR HR, IR, and Women Panel are organising the CII Mysuru Annual HR Conclave 2024 in Mysuru on November 15, with the theme “Decoding the New HR Mandate Experience and Engagement.”

The conclave will explore the evolving role of HR in today’s business environment focusing on enhancing employee experience and engagement through innovative approaches.

“The event is designed to help HR professionals align their strategies with business goals, utilise technology effectively, and build robust people-focused processes, setting the foundation for organizational success,” said Eswara Rao, Chairman, CII Mysuru Zone.

The conclave will feature discussions by industry experts on critical HR topics including HR compliance for the future, disability inclusion and creating an inclusive workplace, paperless onboarding, strategies for enhancing employee well-being and mental health, HR strategies for empowering MSMEs through a panel discussion, a release said here.

“The participants will gain valuable insights, forward-thinking strategies and practical solutions for reshaping HR practices. This conclave provides a unique opportunity to connect with CHROs, HR professionals and thought leaders, fostering networking and knowledge-sharing that will drive the future of industries in Mysuru,” said Savitha Mallappa, Convenor, CII Mysuru CSR, HR/IR and Women Panel.

The proposed four sessions for the CII Mysuru Annual HR Conclave 2024 will provide an in-depth look into the essential areas shaping the future of human resources and employee experience. Each session is carefully designed to address key aspects of HR that organisations must adopt to thrive in a competitive and rapidly evolving business landscape, the release added.

These sessions will be led by industry experts who bring a wealth of knowledge and real-world insights with the first one Future-Ready HR Compliance, Disability Inclusion and Creating an Inclusive Workplace, Paperless Onboarding Revolution, and Enhancing Employee Well-being and Mental Health. These sessions collectively offer HR professionals the tools and knowledge to build a workforce that is resilient, engaged, and prepared for future challenges, according to the release.

For details, contact Kiran M.K. at kiran.m.k@cii.in / 98447 85965 for participant registration.