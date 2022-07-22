Mysuru hoteliers seek clarity on plastic ban, alternatives

It urges MCC to stop imposing fines and take up awareness drive before conducting raids and levying penalty

It urges MCC to stop imposing fines and take up awareness drive before conducting raids and levying penalty

Mysuru Hotel Owners’ Association has urged the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) to stop imposing penalty on hotels and traders citing the ban on single-use plastic and instead launch an awareness drive on the ban, giving details to the users and suggesting alternatives to the plastic to ensure that the businesses are not put to hardship.

“We are not against the ban but the way it is being enforced by the MCC, without giving time to think of the alternatives and imposing hefty fines on the traders amidst lack of clarity on the type of plastic that has been banned and what has been permitted under the provisions,” said Association President C. Narayana Gowda.

Citing complaints that he had received from the hoteliers on the imposition of hefty fines and alleged “high-handedness” of the MCC staff during enforcement, Mr. Gowda said the MCC started enforcing the ban from July 18 and it immediately started imposing the penalty, without giving time for dealing with the issue.

“Is the MCC aware of what has been banned and what is allowed? Either the MCC or the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board must come out with a booklet on dos and don’ts in connection with the ban as being done in Bengaluru to spread awareness among the commercial and business establishments,” he said.

Mr. Gowda said the MCC, instead of showing urgency in imposing fines on hoteliers and traders, should have raided the manufacturing and distribution units from where the single-use plastics originate and also stopped their entry to the market.

“The sudden raids and slapping of fines from ₹3,000 to ₹10,000 has perturbed hoteliers and traders. This should stop and the MCC instead should take up a drive educating the people before penalizing the wrongdoers. It could have conducted raids and slapped fines after the drive. The raids have shocked the business community,” Mr. Gowda maintained.

He said the Forest Department uses plastic bags for nursery plants. “Is it allowed? Why is there no curb on their use?” he asked, expressing displeasure over “singling out” hotels and business establishments.

Mr. Gowda said the association is meeting the MCC Commissioner on Saturday and put forth its concerns and added that the association will continue its fight seeking clarity and alternatives.