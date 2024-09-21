Mysuru hotel owners seek permission to remain open till 1 a.m.

The Hotel Owners’ Association of Mysuru has urged Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to permit shops and commercial establishments including hotels in Mysuru to remain open till 1 a.m.

In a memorandum submitted to Mr. Siddaramaiah in Mysuru on Saturday, association president C. Narayana Gowda referred to the Chief Minister’s announcement in the recent Budget to allow shops and commercial establishments in certain City Corporation limits including Bruhant Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) limits till 1 a.m.

He urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to permit the commercial operations in shops and business establishments in Mysuru also to be extended till 1 a.m.

As Mysuru is a tourist destination, such a relaxation will help not only the general public including travellers, but also patients and their attenders visiting hospitals in the city.

Drop hike proposal

Mr. Narayana Gowda also submitted a separate memorandum urging him to drop the proposal to increase the price of Nandini milk.

Referring to his recent statement on the proposal to hike the price of Nandini milk, Mr. Narayan Gowda said any move to hike in price of milk will further burden the people, who are already facing difficulties in making ends meet amid the rising prices of essential commodities.

Instead, he appealed to Mr. Siddaramaiah to release the pending subsidy amount due to the milk producers.

Any hike in prices of milk will also hit the hospitality industry, which is already facing a rise in prices of grains, onion, potatoes and garlic after the hike in prices of petrol and diesel.

The hospitality industry, which is already facing a shortage of labour, is forced to cough up a large sum of money for labour. Hence, he urged Mr. Siddaramaiah to drop the proposal to increase the price of milk.

Appeal to hoteliers

Meanwhile, Mr. Narayana Gowda has urged the hotels, sweet shops, and bakeries in Mysuru to use only Nandini ghee for preparation of eatables.

His statement comes in the wake of the recent controversy over the reported presence of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.

