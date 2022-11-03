Mysuru hosts supply chain workshop ahead of summit on UN SDGs

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of Friday’s third International Conference on Knowledge Partnerships for Advancing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) – Parallel Student and Youth Conference: Youth for Climate Action, a pre-conference workshop on the theme “Supply Chains: Addressing Equity, Sustainability and Resilience Challenges” was held in Mysuru on Thursday.

The workshop was jointly organised by the Supply Chain Centre, Chiang Mai University (CMU), Thailand. The Sustainability Platform (TSP), Asia and the University of Mysore have organised the third international conference at the B.N. Bahadur Institute of Management Sciences (BIMS) here on Friday and Saturday.

In the first session, shipping advisor and consultant Joe D’Cruz spoke on “Issues and challenges in Logistics with respect to Equity and Sustainability”.

He said, despite having incredible cargo potential, India doesn’t have its own carriers and depends on foreign ships for its cargo transport. There are no swadeshi ships and 97 per cent of cargo from India is carried by overseas ships. This is the reason why the logistic cost in India is high and the issue needs to be addressed on priority since the country enjoyed maritime supremacy in the 13 th century, he explained.

Mr. D’Cruz said no Indian port figures in the world’s top 10 ports though the country has about 13 major ports and several smaller and bigger private ports. It is time the government understands the country’s shipping strengths and opportunities, and frame policies accordingly as every problem in the port sector is a firefighting exercise. There is no vision or policy for the ports. Let there be a debate on logistics at a time when the authorities want the cost of logistics to reduce, he stated.

Lawrence Surendra, Council Member, TSP Asia, highlighted the importance of workshops and international conferences and said students get to listen to experts speak on various topics. “By way of organising these events, we are bringing experts to the University of Mysore for the benefit of students,” he added.

The second session was on Agriculture and Supply Chain Issues. Sukhpal Singh, Director, Centre for Management and Agriculture, IIM, Ahmedabad spoke on “Small farmer perspective” while Balachandran, CEO, Prakriti, delivered a talk on “Organic Outlet Perspective”. Lawrence Surendra chaired the session and shared his views.

mr. Singh spoke on ways of measuring farmer benefits, contract farming and its implementation in India, and other pertinent issues. For value creation, the marginalised communities have to be taken along and policies promoting such actions are required, he said, while cautioning against adverse policy making.

The last session was on Sustainability Challenges in Fashion Industry Supply Chains.