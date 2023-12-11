Mysuru hosts real estate business exchange meet

December 11, 2023 08:09 pm | Updated 08:09 pm IST - Mysuru

The National Association of Realtors India (NAR-India), a real estate association, conducted its 1st South Zone Real Estate Business Exchange Meet which was hosted by Mysore Realtors’ Association.

The event saw the participation of stakeholders in the real estate sector. The convention gave a platform for discussions on industry growth, future business prospects, and collaborative opportunities. It provided an opportunity for fostering growth and development in the real estate sector, in line with India’s aspirations to become a $10 trillion economy, a press release said here.

Talking about the event, B. Prabhu, Director, South Zone, NAR India said, “The South Zone Real Estate Business Exchange Meet was an opportunity for industry players to come together, share insights, and explore the potential of the real estate market in India.”

Mahaveer P., president, Mysore Realtors’ Association stated, “The convention is a showcase for the opportunities that the real estate sector offers in various aspects, and it brought together industry representatives to discuss current trends and future prospects.”

Besides Mysuru, NAR had organised such events in cities like Indore, Bhubaneshwar, Siliguri, Rajkot, Nagpur, and brought together government dignitaries, regulatory bodies, and real estate experts. Realtors, developers, investors, and financial institutions from India benefited from these events, fostering business relationships and knowledge exchange, the release added.

The event in Mysuru was inaugurated by Mr C R Shiva Kumar, President NAR India, along with the other members of NAR India.

